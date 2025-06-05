Forgy and Padron Join ‘Chachi’ For Tales of Life and Leadership

Saga Communications CEO Chris Forgy and former Meruelo Media CEO Otto Padron are the latest to get podcast love from Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes in the latest two new episodes of Chachi Loves Everybody.

In the first episode, Forgy joins Denes to discuss his path from a childhood spent inside Dayton radio stations, where his father worked, to the top spot at Saga. In addition to his current leadership role, Forgy also serves on the boards of the NAB, RAB, and the Broadcasters Foundation of America. During the conversation, he shares lessons learned in sales, his philosophy on brand protection, and what it means to lead with authenticity in a rapidly evolving audio landscape.

The second episode features a wide-ranging interview with Padron, a US Army veteran and media executive whose résumé includes programming stints at Telemundo and Univision. Padron recounts his family’s journey from Cuba to Miami, his military service in Desert Storm, and the decisions that led him to revitalize radio brands such as KDAY. He also discusses the leadership skills he developed in combat and how they shaped his approach to media management.

The new episodes are available now on Apple Podcasts and other major platforms.