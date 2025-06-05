Buzz Knight Adds ‘Comedy Saved Me’ To Podcast Portfolio

Premiere Networks and Buzz Knight Media have announced the debut of a new podcast, Comedy Saved Me, hosted by veteran radio and television personality Lynn Hoffman. The series will debut on June 9, with new episodes on Mondays through iHeartPodcasts.

Joining Buzz Knight Media’s existing podcast slate of Takin’ A Walk and Music Saved Me, the weekly show will explore how comedy has played a transformative role in people’s lives. Each episode will feature Hoffman conversing with comedians, entertainers, and cultural figures, highlighting personal stories about how humor served as a tool for healing, recovery, and self-discovery.

Hoffman commented, “Lifting people up, making them laugh, and inspiring them is one of the most rewarding jobs on the planet, and it’s exactly why I got into the entertainment business. A heartfelt thank you to Premiere Networks, and to my longtime friend, mentor, and producer Buzz Knight, for once again giving me the incredible platform and opportunity to showcase these talented comedians and entertainers and share their stories.”

Knight emphasized, “I’m grateful to Julie Talbott and Premiere for embracing our new Comedy Saved Me podcast, and I’m thrilled once again to be teaming up with the talented Lynn Hoffman as we share laughter and meaningful stories with listeners everywhere. It’s truly outstanding to be part of the iHeartPodcast network with another show.”

Premiere Networks President Julie Talbott said, “We’re excited to expand our partnership with Buzz Knight Media to bring Comedy Saved Me to iHeartPodcasts. This new podcast is equal parts candid, heartfelt and funny, and a good reminder that humor can lead to healing.”