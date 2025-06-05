Bold Gold’s Thunder Rolls Into Pennsylvania’s Pocono Lakes

Bold Gold Media Group has launched a new signal in the Pocono Lake Region, expanding the company’s “Thunder 102” Country format, along with locally tailored news, weather, emergency information, and community updates for Wayne and Pike counties, PA.

Broadcasting from Honesdale, Bold Gold Media Group President Vince Benedetto says the debut of 102.9 WBMG represents a rare milestone for the region: “This is the first new full power FCC licensed FM signal designed to serve our area of the Northern Poconos since 105.3 WYCY-FM (known as Classic Hits 105.3) signed on-air over three decades ago, in September of 1993. It’s a very rare and special occurrence to be a part of the birth of a new radio station, and we’re so proud to be making some local broadcast history here and now.”

Thunder 102 also airs in the Catskills on 102.1 FM in Sullivan County, NY, and 104.5 FM in Delaware County, NY.

Bold Gold Pocono Lake Region General Manager Emily Grillo added, “It’ll be a whole new era for local radio and for country music fans in the Wayne and Pike County areas. 102.9 FM will be your local source for the best country music, and news and community info that is important to you and the community you live in.”