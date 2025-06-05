Okesson Takes Long Island as Connoisseur Repositions for Merger

As it prepares to finalize its acquisition of Alpha Media’s radio properties, Connoisseur Media has announced Senior Vice President and Connecticut Market Manager Kristin Okesson will add oversight of the company’s Long Island operations.

Effective June 9, the transition frees up Connoisseur Media Chief Operating Officer David Bevins, who has managed Long Island operations for the past five years, to shift focus toward broader corporate initiatives. Bevins will now concentrate on leading the integration of Alpha Media’s assets into the Connoisseur network.

Kristin Okesson has overseen the company’s New Haven and Metro Fairfield County operations since 2013. With more than 25 years in Connecticut radio, including leadership roles at Cox Media Group, she has been repeatedly recognized by Radio Ink as one of the Most Influential Women in Radio and is a Radio Wayne Award winner.

In May, Connoisseur announced it would acquire Alpha Media’s more than 200 stations through a debt restructuring deal involving ICG, Alpha’s lead lender. The transaction remains subject to FCC regulatory approval.

Connoisseur Media CEO Jeff Warshaw said, “These leadership changes reflect our confidence in our team and our vision for Connoisseur’s future. Kristin and David exemplify the kind of forward-thinking, community-driven leadership that defines our brand. As we grow, we are excited to have their expertise guiding both our legacy markets and new additions.”