StreamGuys Preps for AI and Digital Talk At HRC 2025

Streaming solutions provider StreamGuys is returning to Radio Ink‘s Hispanic Radio Conference to address digital content strategies within Spanish-language broadcasting, with a presence on the “Emerging Trends and Technology” panel.

Moderated by Spanish Broadcasting System Corporate VP of Digital Sales and Strategy Dara Kalvort, the June 12 session will include StreamGuys VP of Technology Eduardo Martinez discussing programmatic advertising, geotargeting, audience extension, and AI-driven automation.

The conference appearance comes as Hispanic radio continues to serve 40 million listeners every month. That audience is projected to represent more than $3 trillion in buying power by 2031.

StreamGuys Head of Sales Timothy LaBelle said, “The overall Hispanic radio audience is very strong, and it’s the right time to help the broadcasters who serve this community make the most of their digital presence.”

Martinez commented, “While we certainly look forward to discussions that focus on helping broadcasters make money through digital advertising, we are also excited to discuss how incorporating AI into the production workflow can automate tedious processes like midroll tagging for server-side ad insertion.”