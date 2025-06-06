Radio Leaders Gather in Houston Next Week – Will You Be There?

The future of Hispanic radio will be shaped by those in Houston next week, and your absence will be noticed. Your competitors would rather you didn’t show up. Your peers will wonder why you didn’t make it. It’s not too late to join Hispanic Radio Conference 2025.

This isn’t just another industry event. It’s the only conference dedicated exclusively to Hispanic radio, bringing together broadcasters, media buyers, technology partners, and advertisers from across the country, including leaders from:

Aerostar Media

ALSAC

Audacy/Houston

Bryan Broadcasting

Bustos Media Group

CarPro

Children’s Miracle Network

Colorado Broadcasters Association

Costa Media

Curtis Media Group – La Ley

El Show de Chiquibaby

Entravision Communications

Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth

Gen Media Partners

Global Team Blue

Greeley Broadcasting

Harker Bos Group

Hispanic Media Consultants

Hispanic Radio Network

Honda Cars of Rockwall/Lithia Motors

Hope Media Group

iHeartMedia

Jorgenson Broadcast Brokerage

KLOL-FM/Mega 101

KROI-FM

La Raza Media Group, LLC

Latino Media Network

Lazer Media

Live365

Lopez Negrete

Malkan Interactive

Mediaco Holdings

Megatrax

Miller Kaplan

National Association of Broadcasters

Nielsen Audio

Norsan Media

Nueva Network

Omnicom Media Group

Prepare 4 More

Radio and Media Consulting

Radio Resources/ HRN

Samaritan’s Purse

Solmart Media

Spanish Broadcasting System

StreamGuys

Telemundo Station Group

TelevisaUnivision

Telos Alliance

Texas Woman’s University

The Plural Group

Triton Digital

Wine Country Radio

Yaman Media Group

Zeno Media

This year’s Hispanic Radio Conference is more than a gathering, it’s a statement – that you’re invested in growth, in your audience, and in the future of Hispanic radio. Don’t sit on the sidelines while others shape the next chapter.

Check out the agenda and speakers, then save your seat.

We all have regrets. This doesn’t have to be one of them.