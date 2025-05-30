Full Speaker List Revealed For Hispanic Radio Conference 2025

The 2025 Hispanic Radio Conference is set to bring together some of the biggest names in radio, advertising, and media advocacy for two days of conversations shaping the future of Spanish-language broadcasting from AI to Gen Z.
With superstar talent Stephanie “Chiquibaby” Himonidis and Cindy Burbano serving as MCs, the conference will also feature the prestigious Medallas de Cortez Awards, honoring excellence in Hispanic radio across leadership, programming, and innovation. A signature cocktail reception will give attendees the chance to connect face-to-face with top voices in the industry.
This year’s speakers and panelists include:
Raúl Alarcón – President and CEO, Spanish Broadcasting System
José Cancela – President ,Telemundo Station Group
Alex López Negrete – Founder and CEO, Lopez Negrete Communications
Peter Remington – Chief Possibility Officer, Prepare 4 More
Angelica Balderas – Entravision Communications
Andrea Becerra Prado – Entravision Communications
Raúl Brindis – Spanish Broadcasting System
Eugenio Bryan – Spanish Broadcasting System
Cameron Coats – Radio Ink
Yaman Coskun – Yaman Media Group
Aleksandra Cuprys – Latino Media Network
Kenny Dean – Lithia Motors
Vanessa Delgadillo – Norsan Media
Pedro Escalera – iHeartRadio
Ben Finley – Nueva Network
Carlos Fourzan – Entravision Communications
Sarah Frazier – Audacy
Eric Garcia – TelevisaUnivision
Hernán García March – TelevisaUnivision
Tom Haynes – CarPro.com
Felipe Herrera – TelevisaUnivision
Dara Kalvort – Spanish Broadcasting System
Gerardo López – Costa Media
Danny Lowry – MediaCo Holdings
Eduardo Martinez – StreamGuys
Tomás Martínez – Solmart Media
Katie Miller – Harker Bos Group
Frank Montero – Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth
Belia Paz – Aerostar Media
Fernando Pérez – Latino Media Network
Bob Perry – Grupo Acir
Andrew Polsky – The Plural Group
Liliana Rañón – National Association of Broadcasters
Michael Roca – Omnicom Media Group
Jesus Salas – Spanish Broadcasting System
Lindsay Salazar – Greeley Broadcasting
Justin Sasso – Colorado Broadcasters Association
Mike Sena – Latino Media Network
John Snyder – Global Team Blue
Rich Tunkel – Nielsen Audio
Christopher Wood – Entravision Communications
Santi y Laurita – El Flow
As the Hispanic radio industry continues to evolve alongside listener habits, policy debates, and platform shifts, this conference remains a vital meeting point for decision-makers driving change. From legacy leaders to emerging talent, the 2025 Hispanic Radio Conference is where the industry’s next chapter takes shape.
Join Radio Ink in Houston on June 11 and 12. It’s not too late to save your seat!