Full Speaker List Revealed For Hispanic Radio Conference 2025

The 2025 Hispanic Radio Conference is set to bring together some of the biggest names in radio, advertising, and media advocacy for two days of conversations shaping the future of Spanish-language broadcasting from AI to Gen Z.

With superstar talent Stephanie “Chiquibaby” Himonidis and Cindy Burbano serving as MCs, the conference will also feature the prestigious Medallas de Cortez Awards, honoring excellence in Hispanic radio across leadership, programming, and innovation. A signature cocktail reception will give attendees the chance to connect face-to-face with top voices in the industry.

This year’s speakers and panelists include:

Raúl Alarcón – President and CEO, Spanish Broadcasting System

José Cancela – President ,Telemundo Station Group

Alex López Negrete – Founder and CEO, Lopez Negrete Communications

Peter Remington – Chief Possibility Officer, Prepare 4 More

Angelica Balderas – Entravision Communications

Andrea Becerra Prado – Entravision Communications

Raúl Brindis – Spanish Broadcasting System

Eugenio Bryan – Spanish Broadcasting System

Cameron Coats – Radio Ink

Yaman Coskun – Yaman Media Group

Aleksandra Cuprys – Latino Media Network

Kenny Dean – Lithia Motors

Vanessa Delgadillo – Norsan Media

Pedro Escalera – iHeartRadio

Ben Finley – Nueva Network

Carlos Fourzan – Entravision Communications

Sarah Frazier – Audacy

Eric Garcia – TelevisaUnivision

Hernán García March – TelevisaUnivision

Tom Haynes – CarPro.com

Felipe Herrera – TelevisaUnivision

Dara Kalvort – Spanish Broadcasting System

Gerardo López – Costa Media

Danny Lowry – MediaCo Holdings

Eduardo Martinez – StreamGuys

Tomás Martínez – Solmart Media

Katie Miller – Harker Bos Group

Frank Montero – Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth

Belia Paz – Aerostar Media

Fernando Pérez – Latino Media Network

Bob Perry – Grupo Acir

Andrew Polsky – The Plural Group

Liliana Rañón – National Association of Broadcasters

Michael Roca – Omnicom Media Group

Jesus Salas – Spanish Broadcasting System

Lindsay Salazar – Greeley Broadcasting

Justin Sasso – Colorado Broadcasters Association

Mike Sena – Latino Media Network

John Snyder – Global Team Blue

Rich Tunkel – Nielsen Audio

Christopher Wood – Entravision Communications

Santi y Laurita – El Flow

As the Hispanic radio industry continues to evolve alongside listener habits, policy debates, and platform shifts, this conference remains a vital meeting point for decision-makers driving change. From legacy leaders to emerging talent, the 2025 Hispanic Radio Conference is where the industry’s next chapter takes shape.

Join Radio Ink in Houston on June 11 and 12. It’s not too late to save your seat!