Master the Art of Coaching

Programmers and talent coaches often focus their feedback on execution fundamentals, missing the bigger issues of what could make an emotional impact with listeners. I’m guilty of this, too.

Typical talent feedback includes:

The segment went long.

The tease was vague.

You didn’t reset often enough.

You missed the station name and frequency.

The setup wasn’t clear and to the point.

These points support TSL maintenance, but they’re all from the shallow end of the pool. If you want a show to push the numbers, focus your attention and coaching on content and character development.

CONTENT EVALUATION

Humor is the top quality listeners want in an entertainment-based morning show. When you have a funny show or personality, humor will transcend most mechanical and execution flaws.

Not all personalities and shows can be funny, but they all can have fun. They can be fun with one another, with callers, and with guests. Humor can be added with comedy clips to support content segments and features. Recurring funny and quirky characters can also elevate the show’s humor factor.

Do your show’s content premises lead to:

Captivating stories

Drama/conflict/action/dilemmas

A high tune-in benchmark

Interactive games that listeners play along with in their minds

Entertaining and interactive topic discussions

CHARACTER EVALUATION

Authenticity is the holy grail of successful personalities. High-definition characters share relevant life experiences with the audience. They are comfortable being vulnerable by revealing their character flaws. Vulnerability evokes empathy and makes listeners feel rather than observe.

Key character evaluation questions:

Storytelling skills?

Does the show have heart? Community involvement?

Do the hosts support each other with “Yes, and?”

Is the team chemistry and rapport cohesive and harmonious?

THE WRAP

My intent is not to diminish the importance of execution. Sticky content with poor execution often results in mediocre content. The bigger point is to put more emphasis on the content and the characters. They are the soul of radio shows and podcasts.

Direct more of your coaching to the content and character development, and the show will turn listeners into fans.