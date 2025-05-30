Tennessee Honors Clarksville Reporter for 50 Years in Radio

After five decades in radio broadcasting, the Tennessee House of Representatives has recognized Saga Communications’ 5 Star Media Group News Reporter Lee Erwin for his continued service to the Clarksville community.

The legislative resolution commended Erwin for his role as a trusted voice in morning news and traffic reports for 5 Star Media Group and his reporting contributions to Clarksville Now. In addition to his broadcasting work, the resolution acknowledged his recent receipt of the Virginia Martin-Hatcher Star Service Award and his community efforts with organizations like the Salvation Army, United Way, and Big Brothers and Sisters of Clarksville.

“Mr. Erwin has become an unmistakable, valued voice and presence throughout his community,” the resolution stated. “He epitomizes the spirit and commitment that are characteristic of a true Tennessean.” The full legislative resolution described Erwin as “one such exemplary individual,” and credited him for “half a century of devoted service to his loyal listeners.”

Erwin, who recently marked his 50th year in radio, said the honor came as a surprise. “This is something I never expected,” he told Saga’s Clarksville Now. “I’ve received numerous awards and accolades over the years, but to be recognized by the House of Representatives is fantastic.”

5 Star Media Group General Manager Kevin Miskimins said, “Lee simply is a community champion and advocate unlike anything I’ve ever seen. A saying that we try to live by at 5 Star is for everyone to star in their role. What Lee provides is a daily example and inspiration of not only starring in his role but quickly jumping to star in any other role available or needed at any moment.”