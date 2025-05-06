iHeart, Zimmer Lead Among 2025 Radio Mercury Awards Finalists

The finalists for the 2025 Radio Mercury Awards have been revealed, with 107 radio and audio spots advancing to the final round. The shortlisted entries span a mix of advertisers, agencies, production companies, platforms, radio stations, and student creators.

This year’s finalists represent ads for a broad spectrum of industries, including consumer packaged goods, healthcare, quick-service restaurants, nonprofits, retail, travel, entertainment, and telecommunications. New categories for the years include streaming, podcast, and innovation-focused spots, while returning favorites like humor and campaign work remain, all leading to the Best of Show.

Submissions came from both local and national campaigns, showcasing creative work from independent shops to major holding company agencies. Leading the finalist count are Arnold Worldwide, Murder Hornet, iHeartMedia Studio55, and Zimmer Communications. The full list of finalists can be viewed on the Radio Mercury Awards site.

This year’s final jury, who will decide between the finalists, includes a panel of ten award-winning creatives behind Radio Mercury Best of Shows, Cannes Lions, Ad Age A-List wins, and Super Bowl Ad Meter toppers.

Winners will be announced at a live ceremony on Thursday, June 5, at SONY Hall in New York City. The awards will also shine a light on wireless provider Verizon, who has been named the 2025 Radio Mercury Awards Marketer of the Year.

Highdive Advertising Co-Chief Creative Officer Chad Broude, who served as chief judge for this year’s awards, said, “To me, radio is one of the purest forms of award shows. Where most other categories require complex case studies just to explain the idea… Radio is simple. You play the spot, and the room is either impressed or not. It removes inflated results and lets the creative do the talking.”

RAB President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Hulvey added, “The Radio Mercury Awards showcase audio at its best. This year’s final round judges were judicious and thoughtful, and we look forward to awarding this year’s winning work and celebrating the craft.”