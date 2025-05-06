Familiar Names Dominate Top Podcasts Of 2025 So Far

Cameron Coats
Podcast Listening

Edison Research’s latest quarterly report of the top fifty podcasts in the US confirms what many in the industry already know: the biggest shows are staying big. Q1 2025 rankings reveal remarkable inertia among the medium’s top-tier performers.

Based on audience reach among weekly listeners ages 13 and up, The Joe Rogan Experience continues its long-standing reign at #1, followed closely by Crime Junkie, The Daily, Call Her Daddy, This Past Weekend with Theo Von, and Dateline NBC, all of which maintained their exact positions from Q4 2024.

Compiled from more than 5,000 ongoing interviews conducted in English and Spanish, Edison Podcast Metrics measures actual weekly listening behavior across all platforms based on reach, as opposed to downloads.

Only one new entry broke into the Top 10: Rotten Mango, hosted by Stephanie Soo, landed at #8. The true crime podcast, now part of the SiriusXM Podcast Network, recently gained wider attention after being highlighted in YouTube’s one-billion-user milestone announcement for podcasting.

Elsewhere in the Top 50, The Mel Robbins Podcast made a strong debut at #15, powered by Robbins’ viral “Let Them” self-help philosophy and massive social media following. Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast entered the list at #50, buoyed by co-host Shane Gillis’s second Saturday Night Live appearance.

Despite these new additions, most shows in Edison’s ranker are familiar names. Longtime chart residents like This American Life, SmartLess, and Pod Save America are flanked by newer staples like New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, which continue to maintain steady reach quarter after quarter.

Of radio brands, NPR continues to outperform its over-the-air competitors like iHeartMedia and Cumulus with four shows in the Top 50.

Rank Title Producer
1 The Joe Rogan Experience Joe Rogan
2 Crime Junkie audiochuck
3 The Daily The New York Times
4 Call Her Daddy Alex Cooper
5 This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von Theo Von
6 Dateline NBC NBC News
7 This American Life This American Life
8 Rotten Mango Stephanie Soo
9 SmartLess Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, Will Arnett
10 New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce Wondery
11 Pod Save America Crooked Media
12 MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories Ballen Studios
13 Stuff You Should Know iHeartPodcasts
14 Morbid Morbid Network | Wondery
15 The Mel Robbins Podcast Mel Robbins
16 Club Shay Shay iHeartPodcasts, The Volume, and Shay Shay Media
17 Bad Friends Bobby Lee & Andrew Santino
18 Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend Team Coco & Earwolf
19 The Tucker Carlson Show Tucker Carlson Network
20 The Ramsey Show Ramsey Network
21 The Dan Bongino Show Cumulus Podcast Network
22 The Ben Shapiro Show The Daily Wire
23 The Megyn Kelly Show SiriusXM
24 The Breakfast Club iHeartPodcasts
25 Million Dollaz Worth Of Game Barstool Sports
26 Up First from NPR NPR
27 Serial Serial Productions & The New York Times
28 Radiolab WNYC Studios
29 Shawn Ryan Show Shawn Ryan
30 The MeidasTouch Podcast MeidasTouch Network
31 Distractible Distractible
32 Cancelled with Tana Mongeau & Brooke Schofield Cancelled & Audioboom Studios
33 Planet Money NPR
34 Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! NPR
35 Fresh Air WHYY | NPR
36 Impaulsive with Logan Paul Logan Paul
37 Murder, Mystery & Makeup Audioboom Studios
38 TED Talks Daily TED
39 Candace Candace Owens
40 KILL TONY DEATHSQUAD.TV & Studio71
41 My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark Exactly Right & iHeartPodcasts
42 48 Hours CBS News
43 Huberman Lab Scicomm Media
44 Talk Tuah with Hailey Welch 16 Minutes
45 Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard Armchair Umbrella
46 The Joe Budden Podcast The Joe Budden Network
47 The LOL Podcast Cash, Maverick, Kate, Harper, Kenzie
48 The Bill Simmons Podcast The Ringer
49 Pardon My Take Barstool Sports
50 Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast Matt McCusker & Shane Gillis

