Familiar Names Dominate Top Podcasts Of 2025 So Far

Edison Research’s latest quarterly report of the top fifty podcasts in the US confirms what many in the industry already know: the biggest shows are staying big. Q1 2025 rankings reveal remarkable inertia among the medium’s top-tier performers.
Based on audience reach among weekly listeners ages 13 and up, The Joe Rogan Experience continues its long-standing reign at #1, followed closely by Crime Junkie, The Daily, Call Her Daddy, This Past Weekend with Theo Von, and Dateline NBC, all of which maintained their exact positions from Q4 2024.
Compiled from more than 5,000 ongoing interviews conducted in English and Spanish, Edison Podcast Metrics measures actual weekly listening behavior across all platforms based on reach, as opposed to downloads.
Only one new entry broke into the Top 10: Rotten Mango, hosted by Stephanie Soo, landed at #8. The true crime podcast, now part of the SiriusXM Podcast Network, recently gained wider attention after being highlighted in YouTube’s one-billion-user milestone announcement for podcasting.
Elsewhere in the Top 50, The Mel Robbins Podcast made a strong debut at #15, powered by Robbins’ viral “Let Them” self-help philosophy and massive social media following. Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast entered the list at #50, buoyed by co-host Shane Gillis’s second Saturday Night Live appearance.
Despite these new additions, most shows in Edison’s ranker are familiar names. Longtime chart residents like This American Life, SmartLess, and Pod Save America are flanked by newer staples like New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, which continue to maintain steady reach quarter after quarter.
Of radio brands, NPR continues to outperform its over-the-air competitors like iHeartMedia and Cumulus with four shows in the Top 50.
|Rank
|Title
|Producer
|1
|The Joe Rogan Experience
|Joe Rogan
|2
|Crime Junkie
|audiochuck
|3
|The Daily
|The New York Times
|4
|Call Her Daddy
|Alex Cooper
|5
|This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
|Theo Von
|6
|Dateline NBC
|NBC News
|7
|This American Life
|This American Life
|8
|Rotten Mango
|Stephanie Soo
|9
|SmartLess
|Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, Will Arnett
|10
|New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce
|Wondery
|11
|Pod Save America
|Crooked Media
|12
|MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories
|Ballen Studios
|13
|Stuff You Should Know
|iHeartPodcasts
|14
|Morbid
|Morbid Network | Wondery
|15
|The Mel Robbins Podcast
|Mel Robbins
|16
|Club Shay Shay
|iHeartPodcasts, The Volume, and Shay Shay Media
|17
|Bad Friends
|Bobby Lee & Andrew Santino
|18
|Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend
|Team Coco & Earwolf
|19
|The Tucker Carlson Show
|Tucker Carlson Network
|20
|The Ramsey Show
|Ramsey Network
|21
|The Dan Bongino Show
|Cumulus Podcast Network
|22
|The Ben Shapiro Show
|The Daily Wire
|23
|The Megyn Kelly Show
|SiriusXM
|24
|The Breakfast Club
|iHeartPodcasts
|25
|Million Dollaz Worth Of Game
|Barstool Sports
|26
|Up First from NPR
|NPR
|27
|Serial
|Serial Productions & The New York Times
|28
|Radiolab
|WNYC Studios
|29
|Shawn Ryan Show
|Shawn Ryan
|30
|The MeidasTouch Podcast
|MeidasTouch Network
|31
|Distractible
|Distractible
|32
|Cancelled with Tana Mongeau & Brooke Schofield
|Cancelled & Audioboom Studios
|33
|Planet Money
|NPR
|34
|Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!
|NPR
|35
|Fresh Air
|WHYY | NPR
|36
|Impaulsive with Logan Paul
|Logan Paul
|37
|Murder, Mystery & Makeup
|Audioboom Studios
|38
|TED Talks Daily
|TED
|39
|Candace
|Candace Owens
|40
|KILL TONY
|DEATHSQUAD.TV & Studio71
|41
|My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
|Exactly Right & iHeartPodcasts
|42
|48 Hours
|CBS News
|43
|Huberman Lab
|Scicomm Media
|44
|Talk Tuah with Hailey Welch
|16 Minutes
|45
|Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
|Armchair Umbrella
|46
|The Joe Budden Podcast
|The Joe Budden Network
|47
|The LOL Podcast
|Cash, Maverick, Kate, Harper, Kenzie
|48
|The Bill Simmons Podcast
|The Ringer
|49
|Pardon My Take
|Barstool Sports
|50
|Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast
|Matt McCusker & Shane Gillis