Familiar Names Dominate Top Podcasts Of 2025 So Far

Edison Research’s latest quarterly report of the top fifty podcasts in the US confirms what many in the industry already know: the biggest shows are staying big. Q1 2025 rankings reveal remarkable inertia among the medium’s top-tier performers.

Based on audience reach among weekly listeners ages 13 and up, The Joe Rogan Experience continues its long-standing reign at #1, followed closely by Crime Junkie, The Daily, Call Her Daddy, This Past Weekend with Theo Von, and Dateline NBC, all of which maintained their exact positions from Q4 2024.

Compiled from more than 5,000 ongoing interviews conducted in English and Spanish, Edison Podcast Metrics measures actual weekly listening behavior across all platforms based on reach, as opposed to downloads.

Only one new entry broke into the Top 10: Rotten Mango, hosted by Stephanie Soo, landed at #8. The true crime podcast, now part of the SiriusXM Podcast Network, recently gained wider attention after being highlighted in YouTube’s one-billion-user milestone announcement for podcasting.

Elsewhere in the Top 50, The Mel Robbins Podcast made a strong debut at #15, powered by Robbins’ viral “Let Them” self-help philosophy and massive social media following. Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast entered the list at #50, buoyed by co-host Shane Gillis’s second Saturday Night Live appearance.

Despite these new additions, most shows in Edison’s ranker are familiar names. Longtime chart residents like This American Life, SmartLess, and Pod Save America are flanked by newer staples like New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, which continue to maintain steady reach quarter after quarter.

Of radio brands, NPR continues to outperform its over-the-air competitors like iHeartMedia and Cumulus with four shows in the Top 50.

Rank Title Producer 1 The Joe Rogan Experience Joe Rogan 2 Crime Junkie audiochuck 3 The Daily The New York Times 4 Call Her Daddy Alex Cooper 5 This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von Theo Von 6 Dateline NBC NBC News 7 This American Life This American Life 8 Rotten Mango Stephanie Soo 9 SmartLess Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, Will Arnett 10 New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce Wondery 11 Pod Save America Crooked Media 12 MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories Ballen Studios 13 Stuff You Should Know iHeartPodcasts 14 Morbid Morbid Network | Wondery 15 The Mel Robbins Podcast Mel Robbins 16 Club Shay Shay iHeartPodcasts, The Volume, and Shay Shay Media 17 Bad Friends Bobby Lee & Andrew Santino 18 Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend Team Coco & Earwolf 19 The Tucker Carlson Show Tucker Carlson Network 20 The Ramsey Show Ramsey Network 21 The Dan Bongino Show Cumulus Podcast Network 22 The Ben Shapiro Show The Daily Wire 23 The Megyn Kelly Show SiriusXM 24 The Breakfast Club iHeartPodcasts 25 Million Dollaz Worth Of Game Barstool Sports 26 Up First from NPR NPR 27 Serial Serial Productions & The New York Times 28 Radiolab WNYC Studios 29 Shawn Ryan Show Shawn Ryan 30 The MeidasTouch Podcast MeidasTouch Network 31 Distractible Distractible 32 Cancelled with Tana Mongeau & Brooke Schofield Cancelled & Audioboom Studios 33 Planet Money NPR 34 Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! NPR 35 Fresh Air WHYY | NPR 36 Impaulsive with Logan Paul Logan Paul 37 Murder, Mystery & Makeup Audioboom Studios 38 TED Talks Daily TED 39 Candace Candace Owens 40 KILL TONY DEATHSQUAD.TV & Studio71 41 My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark Exactly Right & iHeartPodcasts 42 48 Hours CBS News 43 Huberman Lab Scicomm Media 44 Talk Tuah with Hailey Welch 16 Minutes 45 Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard Armchair Umbrella 46 The Joe Budden Podcast The Joe Budden Network 47 The LOL Podcast Cash, Maverick, Kate, Harper, Kenzie 48 The Bill Simmons Podcast The Ringer 49 Pardon My Take Barstool Sports 50 Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast Matt McCusker & Shane Gillis