Former Madison News Anchor Gets Big Radio Gig At New Stations

Big Radio has hired Wisconsin broadcast stalwart Josh Wescott to strengthen its local news programming as morning drive news anchor and regional reporter. Wescott previously served as News Director and morning host at iHeartMedia Madison’s 1310 WIBA.

Wescott will be working at Big Radio’s Monroe, WI, and Freeport, IL, stations. He joins a news and sports team of nearly 35 staffers who provide coverage seven days a week and broadcast more than 500 high school sporting events annually.

As host of WIBA’s Madison in the Morning, he helped the show reach the top of local ratings while earning honors such as “Best Newscast, Major Market” from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.

In addition to his broadcast credentials, Wescott brings over a decade of public sector experience. He spent 13 years managing day-to-day operations for Dane County government, overseeing budgets totaling nearly $900 million and working on public policy related to public safety, water quality, and mental health services.

He also serves as a deputy chief with two local EMS departments and teaches emergency medical response at Wisconsin technical colleges.

Wescott said, “Good journalism requires a lot of good listening and attention to what matters most to those in the communities they call home. Our news will talk about what people are talking about, be factual, and will ask the next question so people can reconnect with their local communities and schools in a way that journalism hasn’t consistently afforded in recent years.”

“Online and social media disinformation is steadily driving people back to how they used to find out what’s happening, and Big Radio is well-positioned to meet this moment and lead the re-emergence of local radio news in this region and beyond,” he added.