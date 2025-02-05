2025 Radio Mercury Awards Names Final Round Judges

The 2025 Radio Mercury Awards has unveiled its final round jury, featuring a panel of top advertising and creative professionals. Led by Chief Judge Chad Broude of Highdive Advertising, the final round jury will select winners across 19 categories.

This year’s final round jury includes award-winning creatives with achievements spanning Radio Mercury Best of Shows, Cannes Lions, Ad Age A-List, Adweek Breakthrough Agency honors, and USA Today Super Bowl Ad Meter No. 1 rankings.

Those included are:

Danny Gonzalez, Founder & Co-Chief Creative Officer, Bandits & Friends

MacKenzie Hart, Associate Creative Director, Copy, Ogilvy New York

Donnell “Dojo” Johnson, Group Creative Director, Arnold Worldwide

Eric Kallman, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Erich and Kallman

Ryan Lehr, Co-Chief Creative Officer, Deutsch LA

Flor Leibaschoff, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, BeautifulBeast

Mel Routhier, Global Chief Creative Officer, Health & Wellness, VML

Brian Siedband, Co-Founder & Co-Chief Creative Officer, Quality Meats

Jeff Warman, Partner & Chief Creative Officer, Curiosity

Highdive Advertising Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer Chad Broude was named Chief Judge for its 34th annual competition in November. Broude leads creative for brands including Jeep, State Farm, BetMGM, and KFC.

Entries are due by Tuesday, April 1, with finalists announced in early May. Winners will be honored live at Sony Hall in New York City on Thursday, June 5.

New categories include Single Streaming Spot, Streaming Campaign, Use of Directing in a Single Broadcast Radio Spot, Innovative Use of Broadcast Radio or Digital Audio, and Single Spot Airing on a Podcast. Returning categories such as Use of Humor in a Single Broadcast Radio Spot and Broadcast Radio Campaign remain part of the competition, culminating in the Best of Show award.

More details and entry submissions are available on the Radio Mercury Awards website.