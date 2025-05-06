Q1 In-Car Listening Data Shows Global Appeal of Genre Fusion

What do Lady Gaga, a Korean drinking game, and a genre-bending country anthem have in common? According to Xperi’s In-Car Listening Report for Q1 2025, they’re defining what drivers want to hear, revealing the most listened-to songs across worldwide dashboards.

The report, compiled from over 11 million DTS AutoStage-equipped vehicles across 150 countries, tracks the most listened-to songs in cars from January through March. One of the report’s key takeaways: eight tracks from Q4 2024 remained in the top ten in Q1 2025.

Topping the US and global charts was “Die with a Smile,” a collaboration between Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars that surged following the duo’s Grammy win for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Also prominent: Shaboozey’s “Bar Song (Tipsy),” which held onto the #1 global spot for the second straight quarter, and UK artist Myles Smith, who claimed the top two positions in his home market with “Nice to Meet You” and “Stargazing.”

The data reflects a continued move away from genre purity and toward sonic blending. The top tracks of Q1 mixed pop, country, funk, R&B, hip-hop, and disco — a notable contrast to Q1 2024, when solo pop and hip-hop artists dominated. Sabrina Carpenter landed two genre-hybrid hits in the top ten with “Espresso” and “Taste,” while Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather” and Rosé’s “APT. ft. Bruno Mars” brought new wave and K-pop elements into the mix.

Longstanding tracks like Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” and Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” continued to perform after previous strong quarters, showing strong multi-quarter retention, while new entries from Gracie Abrams (“That’s So True”) and Lola Young (“Messy”) hinted at rising breakout artists with cross-border appeal.

Five songs — including “Bar Song (Tipsy),” “APT.,” and “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone — appeared on all three top ten lists, indicating rare global resonance.

The full Q1 2025 In-Car Listening Report is available via Xperi.