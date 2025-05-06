Rowdy Yates ‘On the Rise’ With Latest Syndicated Offering

SuiteRadio has debuted Rowdy on the Rise, a new syndicated program aimed at Country stations looking to patch transitional dayparts. Hosted by 2025 Country Radio Hall of Fame inductee Rowdy Yates, the one-hour show is available for weekday or weekend use.

Yates has four decades in radio. Starting with weekend shifts in Denton, TX, Yates moved into programming and on-air roles across College Station, Oklahoma City, and stations like KIKK and KILT in Houston and KVOO in Tulsa.

He hosted the nationally syndicated Country Gold for eight years and, since 2013, has led Syndicated Media LLC in Houston. Since 2019, he has served as Operations Manager and PM Drive host for RFC Media/SuiteRadio’s 24/7 country formats The Brand and The Legend, where he also hosts The Rowdy Ride Home.

With the launch, all SuiteRadio shows hosted by Yates now include The Otis Advisory, a 90-second, optional daily news cartoon.