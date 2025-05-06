Kansas City Monarchs Baseball Returns to Radio on The Bet KC

Audacy’s The Bet KC (KWOD-AM) will serve as the exclusive radio home for Kansas City Monarchs away games during the 2024 American Association of Professional Baseball season, marking the Monarchs’ return to the frequency.

Carter Woodiel will continue as the Voice of the Monarchs, entering his third season in the role and eighth overall as a lead broadcaster in the American Association. His 500th league broadcast is set to occur this May.

The partnership begins Friday, May 16, when the Monarchs hit the road to take on the Sioux City Explorers.

Audacy Kansas City Market Manager Roxanne Marati said, “The Monarchs’ return to the 1660 AM frequency solidifies Audacy as the destination fans come to for everything Kansas City sports. We’re excited for this new partnership, to collaborate with the team and provide fans exclusive coverage with the four-time league champions only on The Bet KC.”

Monarchs Owner Mark Brandmeyer comments, “Baseball and the radio just go together, and we’re thrilled to bring the full slate of Monarchs road games to 1660 The Bet for the upcoming season. We’re thrilled to partner with Audacy and are excited to showcase our team on their platforms all season long.”