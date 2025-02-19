‘Big D & Bubba’ Lead 2025 Country Radio Hall of Fame Class

The Country Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2025 was revealed during CRS Honors at CRS 2025, recognizing six individuals for their contributions to Country radio.

In the On-Air Personality category, Big D & Bubba, Mary McCoy, and Rowdy Yates will be inducted. Big D & Bubba have been a fixture in country radio since 1996, achieving nationwide syndication and awards from the CMA and ACM. Mary McCoy holds the Guinness World Record for the longest career as a female radio presenter, marking over 70 years in Conroe, TX. Rowdy Yates, celebrating 40 years in radio, has been a key figure in programming and syndication, including his role as host of The Original Country Gold.

The Radio category honorees are Ginny “Rogers” Brophey, Clay Hunnicutt, and Gregg Swedberg. Brophey’s programming career spans over 40 years at major stations in Boston and New Hampshire and a commitment to St. Jude’s Country Cares initiative.

Hunnicutt’s career includes leadership roles at iHeartMedia and launching Big Loud Records, where he played a role in developing artists like Morgan Wallen. Swedberg has led K102 (KEEY) in Minneapolis for over three decades.

The Country Radio Hall of Fame Induction and Dinner is scheduled for Monday, July 21, at the Virgin Hotel in Nashville. Additional event details will be released in the coming months. More information on the Hall, including past recepients, is available on the CRS site.