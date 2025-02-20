ENCO Builds AI Ad Creation Into vCreative with SPECai

ENCO has integrated its SPECai ad creation service into vCreative’s media workflow platforms, allowing vCreative users with a SPECai account to generate spec ads directly within the system without leaving the system’s workflow.

First announced at NAB Show 2024 alongside partners Benztown and Compass Media Networks, the integration introduces a SPECai logo within vCreative’s vPPO platform, with expansion to vProMedia coming soon. The AI-driven process guides users through script creation with voiceover selection from various AI voices and music bed selection from Benztown’s libraries.

This integration marks the latest cooperation in the long-standing partnership between ENCO and vCreative.

vCreative CEO Mary DelGrande commented, “More than 6,600 vCreative users now have seamless access to SPECai through our software workflow solutions, offering our radio broadcast customers a powerful and innovative way to create spec spots with AI-driven efficiency. Thanks to ENCO’s integration, everything stays within the vCreative platform, ensuring the organization, visibility, and ease our customers rely on, and further strengthens vCreative’s commitment to helping our customers streamline content production and enhance operations.”

ENCO President Ken Frommert expressed, “vCreative customers can now leverage the power of AI to create spec spots in seconds within the familiar vCreative workspaces they use each day. vCreative is the leader in production and back-office workflow management for broadcasters, and our SPECai integration aligns with vCreative’s philosophy for providing innovative toolsets that help broadcasters drive smarter, faster, and more intuitive operations.”