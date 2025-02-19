Radio Operations Manager

Midwest, small market – Candidates should know how to program in various formats (must be excellent with music formats), schedule music, write/produce imaging, what makes good content, how to train, lead and encourage people, great on-air talent, how to support the sales department, general positive force for good. Capable of heroic multi-tasking, because it’s radio in 2025.

This job is about action, activity, events, ideas, checking the boxes every day.

We have a great staff who want to get better, and they’re already really good.

Send your resume and aircheck link to [email protected] with RADIO in the subject line.

