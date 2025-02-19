PT Afternoon Drive-time Show Host

Fort Wayne, IN – Rhythm & Praise 94.1 is hiring a part-time afternoon drive-time show host who is available to do a live, in-studio show from 2-6pm every Monday through Friday in Fort Wayne.
The ideal candidate will be fun, energetic, and creative. This person will need a deep understanding of RNP’s listening audience and be community-minded, have a natural ability to relate to listeners on and off-air, with a deep understanding of Urban Gospel music.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
• Run the studio control board while doing live show
• Daily show prep
• Audio production work via audio editing software
• Some social media
• Some live appearances at station events
Minimum Qualifications
• 2-5 years on-air experience in music radio
• Experience with creating digital/social media content
• Outstanding verbal communication skills
Bonus
• Previous full time on-air music radio experience
• Ministry experience within Christian media
Please submit your resumé and aircheck via email to [email protected]