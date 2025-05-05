Verizon Honored as 2025 Radio Marketer of the Year by RAB

The RAB has named Verizon the 2025 Radio Mercury Awards Marketer of the Year, honoring the wireless company’s continued investment in radio as a key advertising channel. The award will be presented at the June 5 ceremony at Sony Hall in New York City.

The RAB selected Verizon for its consistent use of radio to build consumer engagement and promote its products, particularly through sports integrations, seasonal campaigns, and multicultural marketing strategies.

Radio Advertising Bureau President and CEO Mike Hulvey, who also chairs the Radio Creative Fund, said, “Verizon is an incredibly important and valued partner to the radio industry. The brand’s messaging is always culturally relevant, and whether it be their sports integrations to engage fans, holiday promotions to drive gifting occasions or tapping into the behavioral and consumption desires of multicultural consumers, their creative and effective use of radio to drive growth solidified their selection as this year’s Radio Marketer of the Year.”

Verizon joins previous recipients like P&G and O’Reilly Auto Parts.

Finalists for the 2025 Radio Mercury Awards will be announced in the coming days. All winners selected by a final-round judging panel led by Chief Judge Chad Broude will be crowned at the ceremony. New categories this year include podcast, streaming, and directing-focused honors, developed with input from Broude and the RAB.