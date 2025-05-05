Home Improvement Quiet on Radio While Tariffs Shake Consumers

As Memorial Day nears, traditionally a prime season for home improvement retailers to blanket the airwaves, this week’s Spot Ten Radio report offers a conspicuous absence: not one home improvement brand appears among the top national radio advertisers.

Historically, chains like Lowe’s or The Home Depot have used this window to ramp up seasonal campaign messaging. This year, they’re considerably more muted.

Instead, the week’s most-aired radio advertisers from April 28 to May 4 as reported by from Media Monitors are dominated by insurance, job search, and financial services. Progressive retains the top spot, followed by Upside and ZipRecruiter. Health brand Zealthy climbs to No. 4, and Discover debuts in the top five, suggesting a recalibration of categories spending heavily on AM/FM as other sectors pull back in uncertain economic times.

One explanation for the radio silence from hardware and DIY retailers? Tariff-related market hesitation.

With sweeping new US tariffs on Chinese goods, plus additional 10% tariffs on imports from other nations including Spain, Brazil, and India, Forbes reports home improvement costs are rising sharply. From tile and countertops to appliances and fixtures, consumer spending is showing signs of contraction. Bank of America’s April research shows a 33% drop in planned appliance purchases, and remodeler sentiment is falling, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

Even before the tariffs, remodelers were already seeing hesitation from customers concerned about overall economic instability. While radio remains a top reach platform, even the most consistent seasonal advertisers may be rethinking their approach in the face of economic headwinds.