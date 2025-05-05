Hope Media Group Taps Jeff Evans for Top Radio Role

Hope Media Group has promoted WayFM Network Program Director Jeff Evans to Vice President of Radio. Evans, who joined the organization in July 2023, will now expand his leadership beyond WayFM to all of Hope Media Group’s Christian radio brands.

Evans brings experience from both mainstream and Christian radio, having spent the last decade as Programming Operations Director for Pillar Media’s STAR 93.3 (WAKW) in Cincinnati and STAR 99.1 (WAWZ) in New York. He previously served as Operations Manager for Townsquare Media’s cluster in Tyler, Texas, and was an on-air talent at Mix 102.9 (KDMX) in Dallas.

Hope Media Group Chief of Content Scott Herrold said, “Jeff’s background leading multiple brands under a unified vision, coupled with his heart for people and collaboration, has been a tremendous asset to our mission. Whether he’s building a strategy or encouraging a team, Jeff leads with clarity, humility, and purpose. I’m excited to see how Jeff’s heart for discipleship shapes the way we think about content across all our platforms. He’s helping us think bigger—not just about reach, but about transformation.”

Evans said, “I’m incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve. Our mission is deeply personal to me, and I’m passionate about using radio to reach people for Christ. I look forward to serving all of our talented programming teams and helping lead us into a new season of innovation that embraces a digital and content-first future – reaching audiences wherever they are as we move toward 2030 and beyond.”