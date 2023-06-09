Evans Joins Hope Media To Program Christian Network

Hope Media Group has appointed Jeff Evans as the new Program Director for WayFM. Evans will join the network’s content and programming team in the Nashville area by the end of July. The WayFM network of stations covers twelve states.

Evans has previous experience in mainstream and Christian radio. Before moving to WayFM, he was the Programming Operations Director for Pillar Media’s STAR 93.3 (WAKW) Cincinnati and STAR 99.1 New York (WAWZ) for the past decade.

He also served as Operations Manager for Townsquare Media’s radio stations in Tyler, Texas, and worked as an air talent for Mix 102.9 in Dallas (KDMX).

Evans commented, “I’m honored to be joining the amazing team at WayFM. The impact that Hope Media Group is having in the communities it serves is something I’m excited to be a part of. I look forward to reaching more people for Jesus alongside this stellar team of media professionals!”