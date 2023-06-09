Oldies No More: Wisconsin AM Flips To Talk

With the sale officially closed, Magnum Media’s Racine, WI radio station WRJN-AM has been acquired by Madison-based Civic Media, which flipped the station to talk-news-sports this week. WRJN had been broadcasting oldies until Monday, June 5.

Civic purchased WRJN as part of a deal with Magnum, that also gave them stations in La Crosse and Chippewa Falls for $3.65 million. WRJN will now be the local broadcast home for the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, and starting in 2024, the Milwaukee Brewers.

The station will also become an affiliate of the Badger Radio Network, airing Wisconsin Badger football, men’s basketball, and a limited schedule of men’s hockey and women’s basketball games.

To support the increased sports coverage, Civic Media has appointed Mike Clemens, previously WRJN’s morning show host, as the sports director. Stuart J. Wattles will remain with WRJN as Civic Media’s Southeastern Wisconsin news director, responsible for reporting and anchoring local news hourly. Additionally, long-time broadcaster Lou Rugani from Kenosha’s WLIP will join WRJN and host a talk show focused on Racine and Kenosha during the mornings.