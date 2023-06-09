Radio Mercury Awards Crown The Year’s Best Ads

The winners of the 2023 Radio Mercury Awards were unveiled at the 32nd annual ceremony held at SONY Hall in New York City. FCB Chicago received the Best of Show award for their “Glad Strength: App” commercial created for The Clorox Company and Glad Products.
Procter & Gamble took home the Radio Marketer of the Year Award, recognizing their commitment to radio as a key component in their advertising campaigns. The event, which was also livestreamed, featured on-air personalities such as Mike Adam, Brooke & Jeffrey, Cubby and Christine, Steven Portnoy, and Déjà Vu as presenters.
“Tonight was another great night for radio, celebrating the creativity that agencies and radio stations are producing on behalf of their clients,” said RAB President and CEO Erica Farber. “The Radio Mercury Awards continues to advance the medium forward by showcasing and awarding work that is innovative and effective.”
Outside of Best Of Show, here are all the 2023 Radio Mercury Award winners by category.
Branded Podcast: Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group
Unseen & Unheard Podcast
Janssen Pharmaceuticals
FCB Chicago
Broadcast Radio Campaign: Agency, Production Company or Advertiser
Responsible St. Patrick’s Day (first winner; should they be listed first?)
Jameson Whiskey
Ogilvy
Insurance Shanties
Progressive Insurance
Arnold Worldwide
Broadcast Radio Campaign: Radio Station or Group
Her Man Campaign
Herrmann Services
Hubbard Radio Cincinnati
Summer’s Lame: Badminton, Potato Salad, Tan Lines
Camelback Mountain Ski Resort
The Studio at iHeartMedia
Broadcast Radio Commercial or Campaign for Good: Agency, Production Company or Advertiser
Kidney Konvos – Spots: “Moving Day,” “The Transplant” and “Bodywarming”
Donate Life America
The Martin Agency
Broadcast Radio Commercial: Agency, Production Company or Advertiser
Glad Strength: Coffee (first winner; should they be listed first?)
The Clorox Company, Glad Products
FCB Chicago
Birds
Progressive Insurance
Arnold Worldwide
Broadcast Radio Commercial: Radio Station or Group
Getaway
Seneca Lodge
Seven Mountains Media
Potato Salad
Camelback Mountain Ski Resort
The Studio at iHeartMedia
Broadcast Radio Promotional Spot: Radio Station or Group
Vote for Classic Rock
The Drive Radio Station
Hubbard Radio Chicago
Broadcast Radio PSA: Radio Station or Group
Hubbard Broadcasting Cincinnati Mental Health Awareness Month Campaign
Mercy Health Clermont Hospital
Hubbard Radio Cincinnati
Local Market Broadcast Radio Commercial: Agency, Production Company or Advertiser
Pillow Talk
YMCA
Preston Spire
Local Market Broadcast Radio Commercial: Radio Station or Group
Marching Menn
Herrmann Services
Hubbard Radio Cincinnati
Multi-Platform Campaign with Broadcast Radio: Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group
Cars vs. Babies campaign: “Just for Cars”
Take 5 Car Wash – Driven Brands
Erich and Kallman
Short Broadcast Radio Commercial: Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group
Jaguar Parking Space
Big Cat Rescue
PPK
Student-Produced Radio Commercial
Yoga
Kraft Mac and Cheese
Miami Ad School
Use of Humor in a Broadcast Radio Spot: Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group
Gen Z
Motel 6
Barkley
Birds
Progressive Insurance
Arnold Worldwide
Use of Songs/Music in a Broadcast Radio Spot or Campaign: Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group
Butt Lift
Happy Money
The Studio at iHeartMedia
Use of Sound Design in a Broadcast Radio Spot of Campaign: Agency, Production Company, Radio Station or Group
500X THE CASH – Bungee Jumping
The Florida Lottery
PPK