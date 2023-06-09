Radio Mercury Awards Crown The Year’s Best Ads

The winners of the 2023 Radio Mercury Awards were unveiled at the 32nd annual ceremony held at SONY Hall in New York City. FCB Chicago received the Best of Show award for their “Glad Strength: App” commercial created for The Clorox Company and Glad Products.

Procter & Gamble took home the Radio Marketer of the Year Award, recognizing their commitment to radio as a key component in their advertising campaigns. The event, which was also livestreamed, featured on-air personalities such as Mike Adam, Brooke & Jeffrey, Cubby and Christine, Steven Portnoy, and Déjà Vu as presenters.

“Tonight was another great night for radio, celebrating the creativity that agencies and radio stations are producing on behalf of their clients,” said RAB President and CEO Erica Farber. “The Radio Mercury Awards continues to advance the medium forward by showcasing and awarding work that is innovative and effective.”

Outside of Best Of Show, here are all the 2023 Radio Mercury Award winners by category.

Branded Podcast: Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group

Unseen & Unheard Podcast

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

FCB Chicago

Broadcast Radio Campaign: Agency, Production Company or Advertiser

Responsible St. Patrick’s Day (first winner; should they be listed first?)

Jameson Whiskey

Ogilvy

Insurance Shanties

Progressive Insurance

Arnold Worldwide

Broadcast Radio Campaign: Radio Station or Group

Her Man Campaign

Herrmann Services

Hubbard Radio Cincinnati

Summer’s Lame: Badminton, Potato Salad, Tan Lines

Camelback Mountain Ski Resort

The Studio at iHeartMedia

Broadcast Radio Commercial or Campaign for Good: Agency, Production Company or Advertiser

Kidney Konvos – Spots: “Moving Day,” “The Transplant” and “Bodywarming”

Donate Life America

The Martin Agency

Broadcast Radio Commercial: Agency, Production Company or Advertiser

Glad Strength: Coffee (first winner; should they be listed first?)

The Clorox Company, Glad Products

FCB Chicago

Birds

Progressive Insurance

Arnold Worldwide

Broadcast Radio Commercial: Radio Station or Group

Getaway

Seneca Lodge

Seven Mountains Media

Potato Salad

Camelback Mountain Ski Resort

The Studio at iHeartMedia

Broadcast Radio Promotional Spot: Radio Station or Group

Vote for Classic Rock

The Drive Radio Station

Hubbard Radio Chicago

Broadcast Radio PSA: Radio Station or Group

Hubbard Broadcasting Cincinnati Mental Health Awareness Month Campaign

Mercy Health Clermont Hospital

Hubbard Radio Cincinnati

Local Market Broadcast Radio Commercial: Agency, Production Company or Advertiser

Pillow Talk

YMCA

Preston Spire

Local Market Broadcast Radio Commercial: Radio Station or Group

Marching Menn

Herrmann Services

Hubbard Radio Cincinnati

Multi-Platform Campaign with Broadcast Radio: Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group

Cars vs. Babies campaign: “Just for Cars”

Take 5 Car Wash – Driven Brands

Erich and Kallman

Short Broadcast Radio Commercial: Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group

Jaguar Parking Space

Big Cat Rescue

PPK

Student-Produced Radio Commercial

Yoga

Kraft Mac and Cheese

Miami Ad School

Use of Humor in a Broadcast Radio Spot: Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group

Gen Z

Motel 6

Barkley

Birds

Progressive Insurance

Arnold Worldwide

Use of Songs/Music in a Broadcast Radio Spot or Campaign: Agency, Production Company, Advertiser, Radio Station or Group

Butt Lift

Happy Money

The Studio at iHeartMedia

Use of Sound Design in a Broadcast Radio Spot of Campaign: Agency, Production Company, Radio Station or Group

500X THE CASH – Bungee Jumping

The Florida Lottery

PPK