Representatives Want Answers From FEMA Over AM

Representatives Mike Gallagher (R-WI) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) have written a letter to Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell asking to clarify the impact on the nation’s Emergency Alert System if automakers continue to eliminate AM radio access in EVs.

The Congressmen emphasize the critical role of AM in providing essential information during emergencies and its significance to EAS. As part of their request, they want FEMA to outline steps taken or planned to prevent this issue in future vehicle models.

Reps. Gallagher and Gottheimer’s questions are:

To what degree does the decision by many automakers to no longer include AM radio in EVs threaten the effectiveness of the EAS?

How many of the National Public Warning System stations rely exclusively on broadcasting through AM radio?

Has FEMA taken any action to dissuade automakers from removing AM radio from their EV models or does it intend to do so in the future?

The representatives emphasize the need for FEMA to address the negative impact of lacking AM radio access on public safety infrastructure, especially considering the growing sales of EVs.

Overall, the letter urges FEMA to acknowledge the significance of AM radio, both for public information dissemination and the functionality of the EAS, and to take appropriate measures to ensure emergency alerts can continue to reach the public effectively.