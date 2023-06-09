Marco Coming Back To Radio For Autism Awareness

Marc Jason, also known as Marco, a former morning man at WQYK Tampa, KXTE Las Vegas, and WSTR Atlanta is returning to radio for a cause close to his heart. Jason is expanding his Daily Autism podcast to weekends on Salem Media talk radio station WGUL-AM in Tampa Bay.

Daily Autism was created by Marc and his wife, Melissa, after their fifth child, Cal, was diagnosed. They have produced numerous podcast episodes, social media videos, and developed initiatives such as America’s Autism Hotline and wearable QR technology for lost Autistic children.

“The latest CDC data shows that 1 in 36 children are diagnosed with Autism. It is now more common to be diagnosed with Autism, than to have green eyes. Autism has become a multi-billion dollar category, but is severely underserved in mainstream media,” said Jason.

“Special Needs families listen to radio, it’s a valuable progression of our content in expanding our loyal and passionate audience. We are excited to join forces with Salem Media, leaders in compelling and meaningful content.”