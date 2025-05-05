Sherrell Duncan Named Co-Host of DC’s ‘Good Morning Show’

Audacy has named Sherrell Duncan as the newest co-host of The Good Morning Show on WPGC 95.5 FM (WPGC) in Washington, DC. A DMV native, Duncan joins Todd B, D Carter, and Guy Lambert.

Duncan’s professional background includes founding The Good Thick, a fitness brand focused on transformation and empowerment. She is the author of God Made Me Wait and hosts the podcast I Don’t Know Who This Is For. In addition to her work in fitness and media, she co-wrote and performed the stage play Views From Forevers with her husband and co-hosts the relationship-centered podcast Friends Who Smash.

Duncan commented, “I’m beyond excited to be a part of a station that shaped so much of my upbringing here in the DMV. Having the opportunity to wake up with the community that raised me and share real conversations, laughter and motivation each morning is truly a full-circle moment. Let’s make mornings extremely impactful!”