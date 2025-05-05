Former Dallas Host Gets Morning Radio Restart In San Antonio

After being let go from Dallas’ 100.3 The Bull (KILT) in December, Erik “with a K” Smith from The Morning Bullpen has found a new Texas radio home. Cox Media Group San Antonio has named Smith the new morning co-host for Y100 (KCYY) with Jenny Lee.

The show was supposed to launch on Monday, May 5, but has been delayed indefinitely due to a Smith family emergency.

Lee returns to San Antonio radio after a hiatus following her 2023 exit from KCYY sister station Hits 105.3 (KSMG) with morning show co-host Tony Cortez, with whom she spent 11 years on-air.

It’s worth noting that Smith and Lee now fill the vacancy left by Tucker “Frito” Young and Katy Dempsey, who moved from Y100 to replace The Morning Bullpen on KILT.

Cox Media Group Director of Branding and Programming Christi Brooks emphasized, “I’ve admired Erik’s talent from afar the last few years. His energy and creativity are unmatched. When his time in Houston came to a close, I knew he had to be part of building something fresh and exciting at Y100.”

“As for Jenny, I’ve seen firsthand how San Antonio listeners are drawn to her authenticity and warmth. Her passion for radio is only matched by her dedication to the community through her incredible volunteer work. I am thrilled to welcome Erik and Jenny to the Y100 family.”

Smith said, “I have been listening to this station from across Texas for many years now and I’m just honored to be in the building. Y100 is one of the most powerful country music radio brands in America, and I can’t wait to jump into the rich culture and strong sense of community that makes San Antonio so beautiful. Not to mention – I get to build something with an amazing co-host who loves giving back…and enjoys laughing as much as I do.”

Jenny Lee added, “After over a decade in San Antonio radio, I’m thrilled to be saddling up with the Y100 morning show! Y100 is a legendary brand, and I’m honored to be joining their incredible team! Erik and I can’t fix Loop 410 traffic, but we’ll do our best to deliver some energy and laughs to the SA morning commute!”