Sarah Foss Exits Audacy; Tech Leadership Shifts to New CIO

Audacy is continuing to restructure its executive leadership team, marking another top-tier change as Chief Technology Officer Sarah Foss exits the company. In the meantime, a company spokesperson confirmed the hiring of a new tech leader to Radio Ink.

Foss, who had been with Audacy since 2020, announced her departure Friday on LinkedIn.

Foss joined then-Entercom as Chief Information Officer before being elevated to CTO, where she led initiatives including software development, ad tech, data platforms, and the company’s streaming service.

Reflecting on her tenure, Foss wrote, “We innovated. We cut costs. We modernized. We got scrappy. We held virtual planning events. We went back to the office. The ups&downs&transformation&changes&memories are some of the best I’ve had. I consider myself fortunate to have worked with you all and been part of some monumental initiatives for our industry.”

“The hard work, brilliant ideas, lessons learned, and camaraderie I have gained from this group is staggering. But, as we’ve been saying, this is ciao for now.”

Replacing Foss is Steve Rollins, who joins Audacy as Chief Information Officer.

Rollins most recently served as Chief Technology Officer at Gabstin LLC, where he served as a IT venture capital consultant. His resume also includes a role as CIO of the SESAC Companies – SESAC, Harry Fox, and Mint – where he led large-scale IT transformations. Before that, Rollins was Global Head of IT Assurance for Reed Elsevier, working across 108 countries to improve systems and reduce risk for business units spanning publishing, event management, airplane financing, and insurance analytics.

He has also consulted for startups and private equity firms ranging from $5 million to $1.2 billion in revenue.

At Audacy, the mandate for Steve Rollins is to oversee IT and Technical Operations and work closely with senior leadership to ensure the company’s technology strategy supports business and operational goals.

The executive transition comes during a period of significant C-suite reshuffling at Audacy, following the appointment of CEO Kelli Turner in March. The changes also include Chris Oliviero as Chief Business Officer, Bob Philips as Chief Revenue Officer, and Jenny Nelson as Chief Marketing Officer.