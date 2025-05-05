Account Executive

Prescott/Prescott Valley, AZ – Join Yavapai Broadcasting (KKLD, KVRD, KQST, KVNA, KYBC), the leading voices in Prescott and Prescott Valley, AZ as we continue to grow and inspire our communities!

We’re seeking dynamic, motivated sales professional who:

Build strong relationships with clients.

1 year of sales experience.

Have a proven track record of meeting or exceeding sales goals (media sales experience is a plus!).

Likes helping businesses succeed and grow.

Love collaborating with a creative, results-driven team.

What You’ll Do:

Manage a portfolio of local businesses and prospect new business.

Create custom advertising campaigns leveraging the power of radio and digital platforms.

Collaborate with a passionate team to achieve revenue goals.

Represent Yavapai Broadcasting at community events, strengthening our connection to the audience.

What We Offer:

An established book of business and clients.

Ongoing training and professional development.

Access to industry-leading tools and resources.

A supportive, energetic team environment.

Benefits to help you and help manage your business.

Qualifications:

Sales experience (media or broadcasting preferred but not required).

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Self-motivated, goal-oriented, and adaptable.

Familiarity with CRM systems is a plus.

Ready to Join the Team?

Apply today! Send your resume to our Regional Director of Sales and Marketing Mike Jensen at [email protected]