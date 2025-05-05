Alpha Media to Join Connoisseur Media in Landmark Group Merger

Connoisseur Media has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Alpha Media. The combined company will retain the Connoisseur name and continue under the leadership of Connoisseur Media CEO Jeff Warshaw.

The post-acquisition footprint will make Connoisseur one of the top 10 largest radio groups in the US by both revenue and station count, including 218 stations in 47 markets such as San Antonio, Portland, Salt Lake City, Nassau-Suffolk, Palm Springs, and San Jose. The new company’s coverage will include roughly 20% of the US.

The deal price has yet to be disclosed, but it is expected to close in the latter half of 2025, pending FCC approval. In the interim, the two companies have entered into a Local Marketing Agreement for Alpha’s 207 stations.

Connoisseur, which already operates digital marketing firm Ferocious Digital, plans to merge its services with Alpha Digital, expanding its capabilities in integrated marketing services. The companies say the integration will enhance their ability to serve both listeners and advertisers at the local level.

Connoisseur Media CEO Jeff Warshaw said, “We are thrilled to welcome Alpha Media into the Connoisseur family. In getting to know the Alpha team, it has become clear that we share many of the same values — a passion for serving our local communities, a deep commitment to our clients, supporting our colleagues and fostering a culture of integrity, creativity and achievement.”

“This transaction underscores our commitment to the irreplaceable role local broadcasters play in providing news, information and entertainment that truly resonates. Together, we will build an industry-leading platform of broadcast and digital. I could not be more excited to get started.”

Guggenheim Securities is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Wiley Rein is serving as legal counsel to Alpha. McDermott, Will & Emery and Wilkinson Barker Knauer are serving as legal advisors to Connoisseur. Financing for the transaction is being provided by Brigade Capital Management.

This story is ongoing and will be updated.