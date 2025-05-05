New Era For Neko; Nabs PD Position At Tampa’s Maxima

Beasley Media Group has named DJ Neko as the new Program Director and Afternoon Drive Host for 92.5 Maxima (WYUU) in Tampa. Neko begins the role immediately, marking a return to a station where he served from 2010 to 2018 under CBS Radio ownership.

DJ Neko’s career spans past programming and on-air roles with iHeartMedia, as well as Spanish-language broadcast groups Univision and SBS. Most recently, he was on-air at El Zol in Tampa.

He will oversee an airstaff that features Tony Clemente and Valerie Felix, who were recently moved to mornings at the bilingual formatted station.

Beasley Media Group Tampa Operations Manager Rick Thomas said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Neko back to Maxima. His energy, passion for the brand, and deep connection to the community make him the perfect choice to lead the station into its next chapter. There’s no doubt he’ll bring big things to the Bay!”

Neko added, “Coming back to 92.5 Maxima feels like coming home. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead a station that’s such a vital part of Tampa’s heartbeat. This city means so much to me, and I’m excited for the journey ahead—honoring the past, embracing the present, and building something even greater for the future.”