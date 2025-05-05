Desiré Moses to Lead WNRN Music Direction and Artist Relations

Charlottesville, VA-based non-commercial station WNRN is officially naming Content Director Desiré Moses as its new Music and Media Manager, expanding her role to oversee all music-related initiatives across on-air and digital platforms.

The new position combines music direction with media strategy to unify artist relations, programming, and digital content. With Moses’ promotion, WNRN is creating a new position dedicated to producing and expanding its Hear Together series, which spotlights non-profit organizations on-air. It is also seeking to fill a vacant midday on-air host position.

WNRN serves audiences throughout Virginia with 15 signals from its studios in Charlottesville and Richmond. The eclectic station airs a blend of AAA, Americana, Indie, Blues, and Bluegrass.

Moses said, “Over the past eight years, I’ve worn many hats at WNRN and I’m honored to have contributed to the growth of our organization throughout Virginia. I have a true passion for championing the voices in our community – from the non-profits making a difference in our listening areas to the musicians revolutionizing the Commonwealth scene – and I’m excited to continue to advance WNRN’s content creation while connecting our listeners to the great music being made in our backyard and beyond.”