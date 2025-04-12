Clemente and Felix Take Mañanas To The Max In Tampa Bay

Veteran station talent Tony Clemente and Valerie Felix have moved up mornings at Beasley Media Group’s 92.5 Maxima (WYUU) in Tampa Bay. Mañanas Máximas debuted on April 7.

Clemente said, “We’re beyond excited to wake up Tampa Bay’s Hispanic community with a fresh perspective and contagious energy.” Felix added, “I’m thrilled to embark on this new journey and bring something special to my people in Tampa Bay!”

Regional Vice President Ron deCastro said, “I’m delighted to welcome these two talented individuals to 92.5 Maxima, a flagship Latin brand in the Tampa Bay area. Tony and Valerie’s passion for the Maxima audience will undoubtedly create an engaging and entertaining listening experience.”

Operations Manager Rick Thomas said, “Tony and Valerie have incredible chemistry and a deep connection with our Latin community. Their infectious energy will make MAÑANAS MÁXIMAS the go-to morning destination for Spanish-language entertainment in Tampa Bay.”