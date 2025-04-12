Danyell Irby Leads Leadership Changes At Baltimore Public Media

Baltimore Public Media has named Danyell Irby as the public broadcaster’s Chief of Content. Irby, who joined the organization in 2020 as Executive Director of News at WYPR, brings over 25 years of experience in public and commercial radio.

Her career includes editorial and leadership roles at NPR, where she served as anchor, editor, and Senior Supervising Producer of Newscasts. She also led national coverage as Supervising Editor for NPR’s Local Impact of War project, working directly with member station newsrooms across the country.

In addition to her time at NPR, Irby contributed to American Public Media’s Marketplace and worked in television before assuming leadership at WYPR.

Under Irby’s direction, Baltimore Public Media aims to unify the creative energy of WTMD’s music and arts programming with WYPR’s established news and public affairs service, building a more strategic and integrated presence across the Baltimore region.

President and General Manager Craig Swagler stated, “Danyell Irby brings deep experience, trusted leadership, and a powerful vision to this new role. Under her direction, we’re aligning the strength of WYPR’s programming and news with WTMD’s creative energy -building a more unified, intentional, and catalytic presence in the community.”

He added, “She is a passionate mentor to the next generation of journalists and has earned numerous accolades throughout her career for editorial excellence and industry leadership.”

In the digital space, Kyle Leslie’s role is shifting to Director of Digital Media, now reporting directly to the Office of the President. Jonathan Blakley will take on the new role of Program Director for WTMD and WYPR, reporting to Irby. Blakley, who joined Baltimore Public Media in 2023, will oversee programming strategy, manage audience research, and work to deepen listener engagement.

Finally, Tyler Laporte will return to his role as Assistant Program Director and Host at WTMD after serving as Interim Program Director. Laporte will focus on artist and performer curation and strengthen ties to Baltimore’s music community, reporting to Blakley.

Baltimore Public Media will soon begin a search for a new Assistant Program Director and Host at WYPR to mirror the structure established at WTMD.