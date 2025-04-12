iHeart LA’s Jillian Escoto Adds Midday Role At STAR 101.3

Valentine In The Morning co-host Jillian Escoto is extending her on-air influence up the West Coast, as she takes over middays on iHeartMedia San Francisco’s STAR 101.3 (KIOI). She will simultaneously continue her morning role originating from 104.3 MYfm (KBIG).

STAR 101.3 Program Director Travis Loughran said, “We are thrilled to welcome Jillian to our team. She is passionate about radio and dedicated to making a difference in people’s lives. We look forward to her becoming a trusted voice in our community.”

Escoto added, “I am beyond excited to join the incredible team at Star 101.3. The Bay holds a special place in my heart, where my husband was born and raised. I can’t wait to connect with our listeners, especially my mother-in-law, who promises to tune in every day from San Jose.”