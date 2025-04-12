CPB Names Merritt As COO; Sanchez to Lead Government Affairs

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has announced the promotion of Kathy Merritt to Chief Operating Officer and Debra Sanchez to EVP of Government and External Affairs and Acting Corporate Secretary.

The new promotions come following the recent elevations of Daryl Mintz to Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer and Evan Slavitt to General Counsel.

In her new role, Merritt will oversee CPB’s Operations, Radio/Journalism, System Strategies, Next Generation Warning System, Community Service Grants, and Television Content departments. Before her promotion, Merritt served as Chief, Station and System Strategies, managing grants and initiatives aimed at strengthening public media stations and enhancing system-wide efficiency.

Merritt takes the role amid increasing threats to CPB’s federal funding, including an attempt by the White House to cut the NGWS and Ready to Learn grants in the first days of the second Trump administration.

Sanchez will continue to lead CPB’s Education team while taking on expanded responsibilities for Government and External Affairs. As Acting Corporate Secretary, she will oversee the Office of the Corporate Secretary, serving as liaison between the CPB Board of Directors and staff. Previously, Sanchez held the role of Senior Vice President for Educational Media and Learning Experiences, where she directed national children’s content investments and collaborated with stations on local educational services.

Merritt and Sanchez succeed Michael Levy and Teresa Safon, respectively. Both Levy and Safon will remain with CPB as consultants, advising CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison and the senior leadership team.

Harrison said, “Kathy and Deb are both accomplished professionals with decades of experience in public media who are highly qualified to lead CPB during these challenging times,” adding, “I want to express my deep appreciation to Michael and Teresa for their long and distinguished service to CPB and public media. Both will stay on as consultants as we address threats to our funding.”