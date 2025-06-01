FCC Yanks Licenses For Texas FM Duo Over Unpaid Fees

The FCC has silenced the “Texas Thunder” with an official order to revoke the broadcast licenses for two FM stations owned by Kremling Enterprises, Inc., following years of unpaid regulatory fees and a failure to respond to a formal notice issued earlier this year.

Kremling, licensee of KYKM and KTXM in the East Texas towns of Yoakum and Hallettsville, respectively, has been using both signals to simulcast the Country-formatted Texas Thunder Radio, while not settling its FCC due for 2024, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017.

On May 30, the Commission issued a Revocation Order, citing $14,222.60 in unpaid fees, penalties, and interest accrued through April 10. According to the order, the stations failed to respond to a February notice requiring payment or a written explanation justifying nonpayment.

With no response received, the FCC has canceled both station licenses, ordered an immediate halt to all broadcast operations, and deleted the call signs from its database. The Commission also dismissed the long-pending license renewal applications for both stations, originally filed in April 2021, effectively preventing any path to reinstatement without starting the application process from scratch.

Even with the license revocations, the Commission added a reminder that Kremling remains responsible for the full debt, which will continue to accrue interest and penalties until paid in full.