‘Nandy y Cristy’ Rise With The Sun In New Tampa Radio Home

Tenured Tampa morning show duo Nandy y Cristy are resurfacing on Spanish Broadcasting System’s El Nuevo Zol 97.1 (WSUN). Cristy Balderrama and Jose Arnaldo “Nandy” Dávila previously led AM Drive on Beasley Media Group’s 92.5 Maxima FM (WYUU) for more than a decade.

Balderrama began her radio career in 1999 in Mexico before moving to El Paso, where she continued as a morning show host and worked in public relations. She later relocated to Tampa, joining 92.5 Maxima FM with Dávila while also producing En Contacto con Tampa Bay.

The new program will also be streamed live through SBS’s LaMusica app.

SBS CEO Raúl Alarcón said, “This is another major win for SBS, reflecting our consistent track record of attracting the best talent to support our top-ranked radio and digital assets and growing our nationwide Hispanic listener base. Nandy & Cristy are loved and respected by Hispanic audiences not only for their unique ability to entertain their substantial fanbase, but also for supporting the causes and issues that impact the community. SBS is proud to serve Tampa Bay and build on the success of El Nuevo Zol 97.1 FM for many years to come with Nandy & Cristy.”