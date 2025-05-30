iHeart Expands Podcast-Style True Crime Content Into Live Radio

iHeartMedia is introducing a new true crime-focused format, True Crime Tonight, in collaboration with KT Studios. The launch is part of iHeartMedia’s broader “Podcast, Meet Broadcast” initiative, aimed at expanding podcast-style content to its broadcast division.

The two-hour program will air live Sunday through Thursday nights at 10p local time on more than 20 iHeartMedia broadcast stations starting June 1. Episodes will also be available the following day through iHeartPodcasts on the iHeartRadio app and other podcast platforms.

The show will be led by KT Studios Founder and CEO Stephanie Lydecker, producer and podcast host Courtney McKenna Armstrong, and crime analyst Baudi Moovan. Designed as a destination for true crime fans, True Crime Tonight will feature live call-ins, commentary, expert analysis, and audience interaction.

True Crime Tonight joins other crossover projects under what iHeart is dubbing its “Podcast, Meet Broadcast” strategy, such as the Sunday Night Podcast Series, which features iHeartPodcasts including Stuff You Should Know, Ridiculous Crime, and McCartney: A Life in Lyrics, as the company finds great success with its podcast division.

Podcasting has made inroads into traditional broadcasting over the past few years, including the syndicated Podcast Radio format, which has been picked up by Beasley Media and Alpha Media stations since its introduction to the US in 2023.

According to iHeartMedia Chief Programming Officer Tom Poleman, “We’re always exploring new formats for broadcast radio, and we’re thrilled to introduce True Crime Tonight. Stephanie Lydecker and KT Studios are leaders in true crime podcasting, and when Stephanie and I discussed creating a radio format, she was immediately on board. The show will feature live caller interactions and real-time updates, ensuring it remains incredibly engaging and up to date.”

Lydecker added, “The idea of connecting live with audiences who are as passionate about the genre as we are is beyond exciting. Tom Poleman is a true visionary. I am proud to bring this show to life and continue to expand our partnership with the exceptional iHeart team.”

iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group CEO Conal Byrne said, “Even as podcasting has exploded as the newest mass-ready medium in the United States, true crime has persisted as one of its most popular genres – and we wanted to bring that kind of storytelling to the world in a new way, with more interactivity and bigger audiences. There are a few mediums that drive more conversation than podcasts, but one big challenge with the medium is that podcasts are not themselves interactive. Broadcast radio—what we sometimes think of as the original social media—can add exactly this element, engaging people in the live conversation with a real-time, interactive component, taking the story to a new level.”