Jeff Warshaw Sues Soros Over Alleged CEO Snub in Audacy Deal

Fresh off a blockbuster deal to acquire Alpha Media, Jeff Warshaw reveals he believed he was in line to become the next CEO of Audacy. Instead, the Connoisseur Media CEO is now suing Soros Fund Management, alleging they cut him out of the deal he helped orchestrate.

A lawsuit filed in Connecticut Superior Court paints a picture of secret meetings, “Defcon” code words, and whispered assurances – all culminating in what Warshaw describes as a calculated betrayal after more than a year of unpaid advisory work for the global investment firm and executive Michael Del Nin.

At the core of Warshaw’s allegations is a verbal agreement he says was made in fall 2023: in exchange for bringing the Audacy deal to SFM and helping secure control of the company’s distressed debt, Warshaw would either be named CEO or receive 5% of SFM’s profits from the transaction. But once Audacy emerged from bankruptcy in late 2024, Warshaw says he was ghosted – and ultimately told the agreement never existed.

According to the complaint, the relationship began in late 2022 when a media banker introduced Warshaw to Del Nin, who was exploring SFM’s expansion into radio. Warshaw initially helped evaluate a deal for Cox Radio, during which he says Del Nin promised he’d lead the company post-acquisition. When that fell through, Warshaw shifted focus to Audacy, uncovering that hedge fund HG Vora had quietly amassed a majority stake in the company’s distressed debt.

Before disclosing the full details, Warshaw claims he sought assurances. Del Nin allegedly agreed: SFM would either put Warshaw at the helm of Audacy or pay him a 5% cut of the profits. Based on that, Warshaw connected Del Nin to HG Vora and spent months advising on deal structure, FCC compliance, and operational strategy—largely from his office in Westport, Connecticut.

The lawsuit alleges that Del Nin repeatedly discouraged Warshaw from documenting the agreement in writing, citing internal compliance concerns. Instead, the two communicated over phone calls and cryptic texts—sometimes using code like “Defcon 1” to indicate urgency.

In one exchange, Warshaw says he sent Del Nin a public industry update via text, only to be asked to “unsend” it. After complying, Warshaw followed up with a series of apologetic messages. Del Nin responded, “All is forgiven.” It was part of what Warshaw now claims was a pattern of trust-based, off-the-record collaboration that ultimately left him exposed.

SFM went on to acquire $400 million in Audacy’s debt and took control of the company as it exited Chapter 11 in September 2024. Warshaw says he remained actively involved in the months leading up to the deal, even recommending board members and planning to divest some of his own media holdings to avoid FCC conflicts. At an April 2024 dinner, Del Nin allegedly reaffirmed that Warshaw would be named CEO.

That never happened. When Audacy announced it would retain CEO David Field, Warshaw emailed Del Nin for clarification. Del Nin, he says, called him the next day and declared that no agreement had ever existed. In March, Kelli Turner was named CEO, with several top executives departing.

Warshaw has not heard from Del Nin since October 2024. He is now seeking compensatory and punitive damages, legal fees, and specific performance of what he claims was a binding agreement.

The complaint cites Warshaw’s history of similar arrangements with firms like Farallon Capital and ABRY Partners, where his expertise in distressed media deals was rewarded with executive roles or a share of profits. Text exchanges, NDA documentation, and references to his “advisor” status on SFM’s internal paperwork are presented as evidence that Warshaw was more than just a helpful industry contact—he was a partner.

A jury trial has been requested.