Saga’s Capitol Media Group Grants Holiday Wishes in Springfield

Saga Communications’ Capitol Media Group and 100.5 WYMG have announced they completed another Christmas Wish season, granting ten wishes for individuals in need throughout the holiday season. All nominations were submitted by WYMG listeners.

Approved wishes include groceries, household repairs, medical expenses, and assistance with utility costs. Funding for the program is raised throughout the year with the help of United Way, and increases during the annual 12-hour Rock-A-Thon fundraiser in December.

Capitol Media Group Vice President and General Manager Chris Bullock said, “We are so connected to the Springfield community, and when Lynch asks people to help…they step up. We are thrilled to be able to provide some bright spots to people who really need it. It’s wonderful that Christmas Wish can help.”

WYMG Director of Content and morning show host Sean Lynch said, “This time of year, it’s extra special to help those who have helped others all their lives. We couldn’t do it without the support of our great sponsors and listeners.”

