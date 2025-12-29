SCETV’s Kristina Thacker Steps Into ‘Morning Edition’ Role

South Carolina ETV and Public Radio has named Kristina Thacker as the interim local host of Morning Edition. Thacker, a familiar voice to South Carolina audiences, will provide state and local headlines, weather, and reports from communities across the Palmetto State.

A longtime contributor to SC Public Radio, her appointment follows the departure of journalist Thelisha Eaddy, who joined the network in 2015.

Reagan Knight continues as the local afternoon host for All Things Considered, providing in-depth reporting on state and community issues. Meanwhile, This Week in South Carolina host Gavin Jackson and SCETV reporter Maayan Schechter will cover the 2026 State Legislative session, producing State House Gavel updates online Tuesday through Friday to help audiences understand how policy decisions affect their lives.

SCETV News Director Darryl Huger said, “Our focus is on growth, consistency and service. From our news team’s daily contributions on news broadcasts and the launch of the News Brief newsletter, we are strengthening how we connect with audiences and expanding access to timely, relevant information from communities across the state.”

Thacker remarked, “It’s a privilege to continue serving South Carolinians each morning with news they can rely on. Listeners can expect the same thoughtful coverage they’re used to, with a continued focus on local stories, weather and the issues that matter most in their communities.”