Bill Hess Closing Out Decades of News/Talk Excellence in DC

Cumulus Media is bidding farewell to one of its most accomplished programming leaders. Bill Hess, Program Director of Washington, DC’s NewsTalk 105.9 (WMAL) and former Vice President of News/Talk, will retire on December 31, concluding a 48-year radio career.

Before joining Cumulus, Hess was SVP of Programming for Air America Media and held leadership roles at WASH and WBIG in DC. He also served as Regional Vice President of Programming for Capstar Broadcasting in Stamford, CT/Westchester, NY. For nine years, he served as Cumulus’ News/Talk format captain, overseeing 43 stations nationwide while continuing to lead WMAL, where he spent the past 15 years.

He has been recognized multiple times as one of Radio Ink’s Best Program Directors in America.

Cumulus Media Chief Content Officer Brian Philips said, “Bill is an esteemed leader, teacher and journalist. He possesses intellect, a gift for talent development and strict high standards. It has been our good fortune to work in the trenches with Bill during the overheated recent news cycle. Bill will always be our trusted advisor. We wish Bill great things in retirement and thank him for his uncountable accomplishments with Cumulus Media and our high-performing News/Talk stations – particularly for his work programming our News/Talk flagship, WMAL. His legacy is forever secure.”

Cumulus DC Market Manager Jeff Boden remarked, “It has been a privilege and a blessing to work alongside Bill. His calm, insightful demeanor and his remarkable ability to attract and lead best-in-class talent has set a standard rarely seen in the News/Talk format.”

Hess added, “I am grateful for these 48 years in the business I love, programming both music and spoken word stations, and working with the most exciting and entertaining teams in radio. Concluding with the past 15 years at WMAL and Cumulus Media has been a true highlight.”