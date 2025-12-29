Paul Burt Appointed Chief Engineer at Guaranty Media

As the Baton Rouge-based broadcaster prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2026, Guaranty Media is bringing broadcast engineering expert Paul Burt out of retirement to serve as Chief Engineer and promoting Brittany Tully to Creative Manager.

Burt’s five-decade career includes engineering leadership roles across Louisiana, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida, with experience in studio construction, transmitter modernization, and emergency alerting systems. He previously served as chief engineer for Cumulus clusters in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and Atlanta, as well as Clear Channel New Orleans and Border Media San Antonio.

Tully, a 15-year media professional, will continue to host The Nite Show with Bri Lynn on 100.7 The Tiger (WTGE) while expanding her role into creative leadership. She will also serve as producer for Mornings with Brian Haldane on Talk 107.3 (WBRP).

Guaranty Media Operations Manager Michelle Southern said, “Brittany brings a rare balance of creativity, discipline, and strategic thinking. She elevates every project she touches, and her leadership will shape the next chapter of Guaranty Media’s creative direction. From brand development to production to audience engagement, Brittany is the kind of leader who makes the entire team stronger.”

Southern also praised Burt’s return to the company, calling him “one of the most respected engineers in the industry.”

Burt commented, “I’ve spent my entire career building, repairing, and modernizing broadcast systems. Returning to Guaranty feels like the right challenge at the right time. This team cares deeply about the craft of broadcasting, and I’m proud to help strengthen the technical foundation that supports everything we do on the air.”