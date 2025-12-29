Tulsa’s Big Country Revives KVOO Legacy Ahead of Centennial

Griffin Media will ring in 2026 with a nod to Oklahoma radio history, announcing new call letters for its two Tulsa Country stations. Effective January 5, Big Country 99.5 will officially return to KVOO, while 98.5 The Bull will take on KXBL.

Both stations will continue their existing formats and staff under the new designations, but the change carries special meaning for Big Country 99.5, which will mark KVOO’s 100th anniversary this year. The anniversary will include on-air and community celebrations honoring the station’s deep Oklahoma roots and its place in country music history.

Griffin Media Director of Radio Operations & Programming Don Cristi said, “It’s an incredible honor to help carry forward the legacy of KVOO – the first station to broadcast live from Cain’s Ballroom with Bob Wills & the Texas Playboys, the home of Country Music Hall of Famer Billy Parker, and the station that helped launch the careers of legends like Reba, Garth, Toby, Brooks & Dunn, Blake, and so many more. Being part of this 100-year tradition is truly special.”

Big Country 99.5 Brand Manager Tanner Messer said, “KVOO has been a part of Oklahoma for 100 years, and I’m honored to play a role in celebrating such an incredible milestone. I grew up listening to KVOO, so getting to help shape its next chapter feels truly special. I’ve been working closely with KVOO alumni to make sure we honor the legacy the right way, and we’ve put together some meaningful, fun, and really cool things to celebrate our listeners and our history.”