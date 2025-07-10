Spokane Stations Raise $32,400 After Deadly Firefighter Ambush

Morgan Murphy Media’s KXLY Radio Group raised $32,400 during a special Honor the Fallen broadcast event and radiothon to support families of firefighters affected by the deadly ambush on Canfield Mountain in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

On June 29, the routine wildfire response on Canfield Mountain in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, turned into a deadly attack when a gunman, 20-year-old Wess Roley, allegedly set the fire to lure and attack firefighters.

Battalion Chiefs John Morrison and Frank Harwood were killed, and firefighter David Tysdal was seriously wounded in the attack, which authorities say left first responders with “no chance” to defend themselves. Roley was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound near the scene.

The funds will assist the families of Morrison, Harwood, and Tysdal with both immediate needs and long-term support.

Coordinated in partnership with the Red and Blue Foundation, live broadcasts throughout the day featured local on-air talent, heartfelt interviews, and community members who showed up in person to offer support. The KXLY Radio Group operates seven Spokane-area stations: Rock 94 1/2 (KHTQ), 92.9 ZZU (KZZU), The Big 99.9 Coyote Country (KXLY), Hot 96.9 (KEZE), 92.5 Kootenai FM (KVNI), KXLY AM 920, and 700 ESPN (KXLX-AM).

The fundraising total includes a $5,000 contribution from Morgan Murphy Media itself.

Morgan Murphy Media Vice President of Radio Tery Garras said, “It was one of those moments that reminded me why local radio matters. People came not just to donate, but to connect, to honor, and to stand in solidarity with our first responders.”

Garras credited Red and Blue Foundation’s Scott Rusk for managing logistics and KXLY’s Casey Jordan for overseeing a full day of live programming across the group’s stations.