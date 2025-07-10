Reality Star Chloe Veitch Launches SiriusXM Show with Unwell

Reality TV star and host Chloe Veitch is taking her on-screen personality to the audio space with Big Sister, a new weekly satellite radio show on SiriusXM’s Unwell On Air channel in the latest expansion of Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network.

Airing Fridays, Big Sister will blend pop culture commentary, behind-the-scenes insight from Veitch’s reality TV experiences, and listener advice segments via the show’s “Hot Take Hotline.” Veitch is known for her breakout on Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle and more recently as the host of Sneaky Links.

Veitch commented, “I’m in this unique spot where I’m not only an avid fan of reality television, but I’ve been both a contestant and a host in that world. I know what it is like to be in their shoes, which has informed my perspective not just about TV but life as well. With Big Sister, I am most excited to connect with my fans in a new way and share my POV on all of the latest reality shows as someone who knows what it’s like to be a part of it.”

Big Sister joins a growing roster of original programs on Unwell On Air, which features daily shows and curated content from Unwell Network podcasts.

Unwell Network Head Rory Larochelle said, “Chloe is an obvious choice for Big Sister, and exemplifies the Unwell spirit. Her ability to captivate audiences with her quick wit and relatability, while also having experience from multiple facets of the reality world makes Big Sister a perfect addition to the Unwell slate of original programming.”